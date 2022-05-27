Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten make red carpet debut together

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have made their red carpet debut together.

The former “Dawson’s Creek” star, 43, and the Grammy-nominated composer, 33, stepped out together Thursday at The Moth’s 25th Anniversary gala, The Silver Ball, at Spring Studios in New York City.

Holmes arrived to the event decked out in a long-sleeved orange gown while Wooten donned a sharp blue suit over a black shirt. She and Wooten smiled for photographers while holding their arms around one another.

It's the first official red carpet event for the pair, who have been spotted kissing while walking together in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

At the gala, which was held in honor of musician David Byrne, Wooten presented the former Talking Heads frontman with an award.

While on the red carpet, Wooten gushed to Us Weekly about how excited he was to take Holmes for a night out on the town.

“I’m happy to have (Katie) here as my date,” Wooten said as he and Holmes reportedly held hands.

Wooten, second from left and Holmes, posed with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, left, and the night's honoree, musician David Byrne, at the event. Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

The rumored couple first sparked dating rumors in April after being spotted walking hand in hand in New York City, according to Us Weekly, and earlier this month, they were photographed kissing.

The new pairing comes a year after Holmes, who shares daughter, Suri, 16, with ex Tom Cruise, called it quits with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. after several months of dating.

In 2017, the "Kennedys" star, who's raised Suri as a single mom since splitting with Cruise in 2012, told Town & Country that she wanted to make certain that Suri had a “stable, innocent childhood.”

“My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” Holmes said at the time. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”