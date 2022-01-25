Katie Couric shares family photos on anniversary of late husband Jay’s death

Katie Couric marked a sad anniversary with joyful images this week.

Monday marked 24 years since the former TODAY co-anchor’s husband, Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer at the age of 42.

“24 years ago today,” she wrote in a caption that accompanied a carousel of photos on Instagram. “John Paul Monahan January 9th, 1956-January 24th, 1998.. ❤️”

The pics spanned Couric and Monahan’s relationship, including a shot of the couple from their 1989 wedding reception, another with Couric’s parents, and various glimpses of Monahan with their daughters, Carrie and Ellie.

Couric’s friends and fans responded with heart emoji and messages of support, including a reply from TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, who wrote “sending love.”

Couric reflected on losing Monahan during a visit to TODAY last October, while discussing her memoir, "Going There."

"I did a lot of soul-searching about, ‘Did I handle that right?’" she said of his passing. "I think there’s a line in the book where I said, ‘I did everything I could to help Jay live. I wish I’d done a better job of helping him die.’"

But since his death, she's been devoted to helping others avoid his fate. The 65-year-old became a passionate advocate for colon cancer awareness and, in 2000, famously underwent a colonoscopy on the air in hopes of allaying fears about the procedure that is so important for early detection.