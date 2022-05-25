Kate Moss denies Johnny Depp pushed her down the stairs during courtroom testimony

British model Kate Moss testified during the sixth and final week of a defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for a Washington Post op-ed she wrote in which she identified as a victim of domestic abuse. Depp's legal team wrote in a filed complaint that the op-ed contains the "clear implication" that Depp was the perpetrator of abuse. Depp denies all allegations of abuse. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million.

Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 1997, spoke to an alleged incident that Heard mentioned during her four days of graphic testimony.

Heard said that Depp was physically and sexually abusive toward her throughout their relationship, which spanned from about 2012 to 2016, when Heard filed for divorce. Heard said the first time she physically struck Depp was when trying to protect her sister, Whitney Henriquez, who had intervened in a fight between them.

While recalling the incident, Heard alluded to a rumored fight between Moss and Depp.

“(Henriquez's) back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her,” Heard said. “I don’t hesitate, I don’t wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs, and I swung at him.”

In her testimony Wednesday, Moss denied that Depp had ever pushed her down the stairs during the course of their relationship.

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," she said.

Moss explained that she once slipped down a set of stairs while on vacation with the actor at a resort in Jamaica.

"We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," Moss said.

She continued, "I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. And he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

There was no cross-examination from Heard's team.

Moss is not the only one of Depp's former partners to take the stand. Ellen Barkin, who began what she characterized as a "sexual" relationship with Depp while filming the movie "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" in 1998, testified via a video deposition pre-recorded in 2019.

Barkin recalled Depp's “controlling” and “jealous” behavior, and said he once threw a wine bottle in her direction.

Barkin also provided a statement during a 2020 libel trial in the U.K. covering similar allegations, per Reuters. Depp sued the executive editor and publisher of The Sun for libel after he was called a “wife beater” in a headline. Depp lost the case. At the time of the U.K. trial, Depp said Barkin's claims were “untrue" and that Barkin held a grudge.

Depp's former partners Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis both provided written statements about Depp's character for the U.K. trial, per Variety.

Ryder, who was engaged to Depp in the '90s, said he was "never abusive" during their relationship. “I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience, as I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him,” Ryder said.

“The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved," she continued.

Paradis, who shares two children with Depp and was with him for about 14 years, also denied violence and abuse. “Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father,” she said.