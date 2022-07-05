Kate Middleton blows a kiss to her parents in cute moment at Wimbledon

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge took a moment to say hello to her parents while attending a recent tennis match at Wimbledon.

On Tuesday, the former Kate Middleton, 40, and Prince William, 40, were seated in the Royal Box at Court 1 to show support for British tennis player Cameron Norrie.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch from the Royal Box on day nine of Wimbledon 2022 on July 05, 2022 in London, England. Julian Finney / Getty Images

As the Duchess of Cambridge arrived with her husband to watch tennis superstar Novak Djokovic beat Italian Jannik Sinner, she caught a glimpse of her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Although the two were also watching from the Royal Box, they were not seated directly next to their daughter.While taking a seat, the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a blue and white polka dot dress, turned to her parents and blew them a kiss. She also gave them a little wave and mouthed, “Hi.”

A fan captured the sweet moment on Instagram. “There is royalty in the house here at the All England Club watching on,” a British announcer said after spotting the couple.

He continued, “Kate Middleton who absolutely loves tennis, she’s here at Wimbledon pretty much every year, isn’t she? She loves watching all of the matches on Center Court.”

People reports that her parents also watched matches last week and her brother James and his wife, Alizee, also made an appearance at Wimbledon on Monday.

The royals frequently attend matches at the annual tennis tournament. In 2018, Prince William and Duchess Catherine enjoyed a date at the men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

They were photographed laughing and smiling together in their usual Royal Box before Djokovic walked away with the title.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Men's Singles final on day 13 of Wimbledon on July 15, 2018. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

In the past month, Kate and William have made quite a few public appearances. They enjoyed the Platinum Jubilee festivities, marking Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne, with their three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

On June 23, Kensington Palace released the first official portrait of the couple which will be available for the public to see for the next three years.

Painted by British artist Jamie Coreth and “commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, held by the Cambridge Community Foundation, as a gift to Cambridgeshire,” according to a palace statement, the painting shows the Duchess of Cambridge in a green dress and matching shoes looking off into the distance as Prince William stands beside her.

The public can see the portrait displayed at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

