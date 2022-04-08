Kate Hudson’s heartfelt comment on Britney Spears’ post is the sweetest thing you’ll see today

Earlier this week, when Britney Spears penned a post on Instagram that focused on social media expectations and the quest for perfection, she also raved about a couple of celebrities who come about as close to perfect as she can imagine — Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson.

And the latter had something incredibly sweet to say about that.

“I’ve met 1000s of celebrities in the business … but I have to say the 2 people where I literally went speechless were @katehudson and @drewbarrymore,” the 40-year-old entertainer wrote. “They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!! Like shocking !!! I had to open my stupid mouth 👄 with Kate so I ran away immediately and with Drew … I went mute 😶 !!!"

But while recognizing that beauty, Spears also recognized how there now seems to be an unrealistic goal for everyone to match it.

“I’m saying all this because it honestly is weird that in social media the expectations to be perfect is pretty crazy !!!” she continued, adding, "We do care what others think and then when you start to take yourself seriously I give up before I even begin because I care too much !!! It’s too hard."

To demonstrate how much even she cares about what others think, Spears closed her post with an anecdote about how she'd recently smiled at a group of strangers. The look they gave her in return left her feeling "so stupid," and Spears added that it made her want to just stay on her phone and "not associate" rather than try to make connections.

All of that inspired Hudson, 42, to reply with an uplifting comment for the pop icon.

Kate Hudson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

"❤️❤️❤️ So much to unpack here lovely woman!" Hudson wrote. "But I have three important things to say…I think! 1) DON’T EVER STOP SMILING AT STANGERS! You can and have changed lives with that smile! 2) Perfection in BORING 😜"

As for her third important thing to say, the actor and Fabletics founder wrapped up her comment by addressing what Spears said about her beauty, writing, "3) I’m beyond flattered by this compliment ☺️❤️"

