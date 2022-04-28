Kim Kardashian got emotional after Kanye West flew across the country to recover her sex tape

The latest episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians" shows reality star Kim Kardashian finally getting closure regarding the 2007 sex tape she made with her then-boyfriend Ray J — courtesy of her soon-to-be-ex husband, Ye (formerly Kanye West).

During the series premiere of “The Kardashians” earlier this month, Kim learned there was additional footage of her and Ray J, beyond what emerged in 2007. Kim and Ye's 6-year-old son Saint was playing the video game Roblox on an iPad when he spotted an ad for the alleged video. Kim discussed taking legal action, and uttered the line, "I have all the time, all the money, and all the resources to burn them all to the f---ing ground.”

After Kim first heard of the alleged extra footage, Ye was the one who calmed her down. During a phone call, Ye told a crying Kim to “stop worrying about the public perception” and remember her “power.”

Fittingly, he also brought a resolution in episode three, which took place in the days surrounding Kim's October 2021 appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

The night of the show, Kim called her family and friends into her New York City hotel suite.

"I can tell something is about to go down," Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, said as she walked into the room.

Upon entering the suite, Jenner spotted Ye, dressed in a hoodie with a black leather jacket.

"This is my 'traveling coach vibes,'" the rapper quipped.

"Wait, did you just get here?" Jenner asked.

"Well, I had to go to L.A. and come back," Ye explained. "I just traveled to get something for Kim."

Emotional, Kim gathered everyone together and explained Ye had flown home the night before and returned that morning. She pulled out a wheeled suitcase, filled with a computer and hard drive.

"He got me all of the sex tape back," she said tearfully. "He met up with Ray J at the airport and got it all back from him."

Ye added that he hadn't paid for the tape.

"Definitely not no check, we're not getting extorted ever again," he said.

Later in an interview, Kim explained that the remaining footage had depicted her and Ray J walking around Santa Barbara on vacation.

"Nothing sexual, nothing weird," she said. "So now I can take a deep breath."

Kim added that Ye's gesture meant a lot to her.

“I know Kanye did this for me but he also did it for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can and if I had the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, then that is just the most important thing to me. I’m just so emotional because of it,” she said. “It just means a lot to me.”

Following this interaction, which took place in Oct. 2021, Kim and Ye would go on to have a very public divorce battle that often played out on Ye's social media.

Thursday's episode may come as full circle moment for many longtime fans of the Kardashians. The famous family's original E! reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," documented their legal battle to stop the tape from being released.

"The Kardashians," which premiered 15 years after the original E! show, also began with news about the tape. In the Hulu premiere, Kim reflected on the video's enduring presence in her life, before vowing to find and eliminate the resurfaced footage.

“For 20 years, (this mistake) has been held over my head,” Kim said in the episode. “Or is it a mistake? … It’s embarrassing for that to be out there but it’s not the most scandalous thing and I’m not going to be made to feel that way. I’m just human.”

As of episode three of "The Kardashians," it appears Kim may be able to put this behind her, at last.

Roblox has since banned the developer who claimed his game had the alleged sex tape, and took the game down, per Polygon.