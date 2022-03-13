The saga between Kanye West and Pete Davidson continues.

On Sunday, March 13, the rapper posted and since deleted nearly four-minute long video on Instagram with the caption: “Saying a prayer that my children can come to Sunday Service.”

In the clip, West, 44, said that Davidson, 28, sent him “antagonizing” text messages about his relationship with ex Kim Kardashian.

“The boyfriend text me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” West said. “I thought publicly for a year and a half I’ve been dragged (about) how she’s not my wife. She doesn’t have my last name. Now, he’s texting me bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife and I’m like, ‘Well who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?’”

West and Kardashian, 41, share four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

After months of dating rumors, Kardashian and the “Saturday Night Live” star finally made their relationship Instagram official on Friday.

Following West’s Instagram post, comedian Dave Sirus — who previously shared Davidson’s comments on Bob Saget’s death — released and has since deleted alleged text messages between Davidson and West.

“A message from Pete,” Sirus — a longtime friend of Davidson who co-wrote his film "The King of Staten Island" — wrote on Instagram alongside five screenshots of the alleged conversation.

Davidson appeared to have texted West first and said, “Yo it’s Skete,” referring to the derogatory nickname West has repeatedly used for him. “Can you please take a second and calm down.”

The comedian then complimented Kardashian for being “literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—ing lucky that she’s your kids mom.”

He acknowledged that he is no longer going to ignore West’s public comments about him and Kardashian. “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet,” he wrote. “Grow the f— up.”

In one screenshot, West allegedly replied and inquired about Davidson’s location. “In bed with your wife” Davidson responded, confirming the interaction West mentioned in his Instagram video. Davidson also sent a picture of him lying in a bed, making a peace sign and sticking his tongue out.

West commented, “Happy to see you’re out the hospital and rehab.”

Davidson has been open in the past about his struggles with mental health.

The comedian said West should “get help” and offered to meet to discuss their problems. He then wrote, “Your actions are so p— and embarrassing,” and added, “It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily.”

West repeatedly offered to meet at his Sunday Service event but Davidson said he preferred to hash things out “privately one on one.”

In the last two screenshots, Davidson claimed he has stopped “SNL” — as well as other comedians — from joking about West for months.

“I don’t want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there,” he said. “I have your back even though you treat me like s— because I want everything to be smooth.”

Davidson’s final text said: “But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being nice.”

Their heated interaction comes a few weeks after Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021, was declared legally single by a Los Angeles judge and removed West from her last name, according to NBC News.

That same day, West released a disturbing music video for his song “Eazy” that showed a claymation figure resembling Davidson being kidnapped, bound and buried up to his neck.

A title card at the end of the video said, “Everyone lived happily ever after/Except Skete you know who/JK he’s fine.”

TODAY has reached out to reps for both West and Davidson and we will update this post if we hear back.