Kanye West and Julia Fox make red carpet debut as a couple at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West and Julia Fox brought their fashion A-game to their red carpet debut as a couple.

The pair, who confirmed their fling in a steamy magazine spread and story for Interview magazine earlier this month, were spotted on Sunday at the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week wearing matching denim ensembles.

West, 44, rocked sunglasses, an oversize denim jacket and faded jeans, which he tucked into knee-high boots. Fox, 31, sported a cropped denim jacket as a top and jean boot pants.

We're seeing double! Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images For Kenzo

The actor accessorized with oversize earrings and some intense winged eyeliner. She also matched her new beau and wore some black gloves, which were on full display as the couple cozied up during the show.

What a fashionable duo. Victor Boyko / Getty Images For Kenzo

On Monday, West and Fox channeled their inner fashionistas once again and sported coordinating black ensembles. Fox stayed warm in a black leather jacket and leather boot pants, while West paired his leather jacket with matching pants and boots. He also covered his face with a black mask that resembled one his ex, Kim Kardashian West, rocked at the Met Gala.

Leather, leather, everywhere. Christian Vierig / Getty Images

WWD posted backstage footage of the duo at the Schiaparelli couture show and Fox's unique lock-shaped purse was on full display (wait till the end of the video to see it!).

In her Instagram story, Fox shared a few other photos of their fashion escapades, including one where she looked stunning in a one-shouldered red leather dress and thigh-high silver boots. She appears to have changed out of her casual jacket and boot pants for the shot since West is still sporting his same ensemble.

Lady in red. juliafox/ Instagram

West also posted a video on his Instagram page that showed a plate of food with one item that looked like a marble countertop. "This is marblelous," he says in the background.

The pair seems to be having plenty of fun in the City of Light, and Fox also posted a photo of herself making an intense face with West by her side.

The pair clearly doesn't take themselves too seriously. juliafox/ Instagram

We're intrigued to see what other outfits they rock on their Parisian adventure!