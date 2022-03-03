Kanye West draws criticism over disturbing video appearing to depict Pete Davidson

Kanye West is facing backlash after sharing a disturbing video for his song "Eazy." The visual shows a claymation figure resembling "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson being kidnapped with a bag over his head, tied up, and then buried up to his neck.

Davidson, 28, has reportedly been dating West's ex, Kim Kardashian, since last fall. Kardashian, 41, was declared legally single by a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday and dropped West from her last name, according to NBC News. The 44-year-old rapper's disturbing video was released on Instagram later the same day.

The video also shows a claymation West holding a severed head and rapping, "God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass."

After the character resembling Davidson is buried up to his neck, a claymation version of West spreads seeds around his head to grow roses.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, which he references in "Eazy."

“We havin’ the best divorce ever/If we go to court, we’ll go to court together,” he raps.

“Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together," he raps in apparent reference to Kardashian's sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The video ends with a title card that reads, "Everyone lived happily ever after/Except Skete you know who/JK he’s fine.”

"Skete" is a nickname that West has previously used on social media for Davidson.

West's video has drawn some strong criticism.

"THIS IS DEEPLY DISTURBING," one fan commented on the Instagram post.

"You need help Ye. This is messed up!" another commented on Instagram.

"Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single and in response Kanye uploads a stop motion music video of him KIDNAPPING and DECAPITATING Pete Davidson?????? This is abuse," another person tweeted.

"Kanye making a video showing himself decapitating his ex-wife’s alleged boyfriend while rapping threats and saying “your security will need security” is so sick and abusive. This guy is a really terrible person," another person tweeted.

West shares four children with Kardashian, who wrote in court documents last week that his social media posts have caused her “emotional distress,” according to NBC News.

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” Kardashian wrote in the documents, according to NBC News. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

The rapper apologized in February for “sharing screenshots” of the couple’s messages in which Kardashian expressed concern for Davidson's safety due to West's social media posts.