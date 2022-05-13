Kane Lim of 'Bling Empire' explains his connection to 'Selling Sunset'

The Netflix reality TV universe keeps the crossovers coming.

Chloe Veitch from "Too Hot to Handle" showed up on "The Circle;" Julia Haart from "My Unorthodox Life" appeared on Season Two of "Bling Empire."

There's also an overlap between "Bling Empire," a reality show peering in to the lives of wealthy Asian Americans whose second season dropped on May 13, and the real estate series "Selling Sunset."

Given the location proximity and the shows’ shared love for opulent real estate, a crossover seems plausible.

In fact, when announcing news of the reality shows’ renewal, Netflix mentioned the idea: “Anyone else think they should do a crossover where Anna goes to one of Chrishell’s open houses?”

But the crossover may have already taken place, off-camera. Here's what we know about "Bling Empire" cast member Kane Lim's connection to "Selling Sunset" and the Oppenheim Group.

Kane Lim is listed on the Oppenheim Group's website

Kane Lim, a Singaporean entrepreneur featured in “Bling Empire,” has a profile on the Oppenheim Group’s website, which states he developed and sold three properties in Venice Beach and has recently "focused his attention" on properties in Asia.

While Lim works with the Oppenheim Group as a developer, he’s not an employee, he explained.

“I’m an independent contractor. I’m under their brokerage but I don’t need to answer to Jason [Oppenheim] every day,” Lim said.

And he listed a house with Chrishell Stause

Lim has already worked with agents from “Selling Sunset." In March, Lim co-listed and sold an L.A. property with Chrishell Stause, a real estate agent seen on the Netflix show.

Lim posted a video tour of the property, which was listed at $1.8 million, with Stause.

In a post on Instagram, Lim called Stause "the sweetest."

"Selling Sunset x Bling Empire = Power Couple," he said. That is math we can get behind.

He's 'open to' a crossover

Through his work at the Oppenheim Group, Lim has gotten to know the rest of the “Selling Sunset” cast. “I have so much respect for what they do. They’re an amazing team. All of them are so funny,” Lim said.

“I’d be open to that,” Lim told TODAY, when asked about a crossover between the two shows. “Hopefully there will be a crossover.”