Kaley Cuoco is leaving married life behind with a bang.

The Emmy-nominated actor, who announced last September that she and husband Karl Cook were divorcing, says she has no plans to make another trip down the aisle.

“I will never get married again,” she told Glamour. “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover. But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook, seen here in 2019, announced in September they had split. Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Cuoco, who married Cook in 2018, was previously married to Ryan Sweeting. They married in 2013 and divorced in 2015. The idea of romance is not dead in her eyes, either.

“I love love,” she said. “I’m not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship. It’s like a plant. Sometimes I get too focused on the garden instead of the specific plant that needs to be watered. And I am well aware of that. I want to change, I want to be better.”

Despite the failed marriages and her desire not to get hitched again, the “Big Bang Theory” star does have visions of having a successful relationship that balances out her busy career, which next sees her returning for a second season of “The Flight Attendant” on HBO Max on April 21.

Cuoco's first marriage was to Ryan Sweeting, seen here with her in 2014. C Flanigan / Getty Images

“If I was hoping for something in my future, definitely giving more time to a relationship,” she said.

“And I want to have a relationship that I give my time to and that the person feels (like they’re) really part of my life,” she added. “I get so distracted with work and I want to have that in the future. I know now what I wasn’t doing (in previous relationships). I want to change that. I really know where I’ve f----- up, and I don’t want to do that again.”

Cuoco, 36, says her ideal relationship will allow her to treasure her partner while allowing her to rest from working.

“And I want a relationship. I want a deeper relationship so that (I’m not afraid to) take a week off here and there. I want to take a breath between jobs, which I haven’t done since the beginning of ‘Big Bang.’ I’ve not even taken a vacation. I don’t want to. The thought of going somewhere even for the weekend is like, I can’t. I love working. I would rather work than hang out on a beach somewhere. But (that relentless pursuit) was making me sick.”

Cuoco is also embracing what she considers a period of unprecedented change.

“I mean, this last year’s been the most growth I’ve had in my entire life in my 36 years on this planet,” she said. “And it’s been life-changing for me. My life will never be the same. And I totally feel that.”