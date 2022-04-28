Kaley Cuoco gets teary talking about friendship with ‘Flight Attendant’ co-star Zosia Mamet 

Cassie and Annie’s friendship on “The Flight Attendant” is just as strong offscreen.

Kaley Cuoco, who leads the HBO Max dramedy, appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Thursday and opened up about her friendship with co-star Zosia Mamet.

While filming the series, the former “Big Bang Theory” actor, 36, said that Mamet was there for her during a difficult period in her life.

“Zosia is my co-star and my best friend,” she told Kelly Clarkson. “She helped me so much through Season Two.”

She shared that the two actually moved in together for a few months while shooting the episodes.

“I don’t think I would have gotten to work some days without her,” Cuoco said as she held back tears.

She added, “ I never thought I had to depend on anyone like that before and I really depended on her.”

On “The Flight Attendant,” Cuoco’s character, Cassie, somehow finds herself constantly entangled in mysterious crimes and she confides in her lawyer best friend, played by Mamet, for support and guidance.

During her interview, Cuoco continued to praise Mamet’s kindness and generosity behind the scenes.

“She would have days off, and she would, oh I’m going to cry…” Cuoco began before getting choked up.

As a photo appeared of the friends spending time together during filming, the actor explained how the former “Girls” star would go to set when she wasn’t working just because she wanted to have lunch with Cuoco.

Mamet, 34, would sit in Cuoco’s trailer when she heard she was “having a rough time.”

“She’s the best,” Cuoco gushed. “I’m very lucky that I had her.”

Clarkson chimed in to stress the importance of female friendships.

The host said that besides her family, “Female friendships, as far as I’m concerned, are my most healthy relationships.”

Cuoco nodded and agreed, “I’m always promoting that with everyone. I’m like, ‘You need to have good girlfriends in your life.’”

Mamet, who also joined Cuoco for her sit-down on “The Kelly Clarkson show,” showed off the matching tattoos she got with the actor on Instagram on April 19.

The "Flight Attendant” stars now have the word “boop” written on their biceps.

Next to a photo of them revealing the tats, Mamet wrote, “It all started with a “boop” @kaleycuoco I can’t imagine life without you.”

That same day, Cuoco also posted the same pictures on her Instagram along with the caption, “I ‘booped’ you many years ago @zosiamamet . Glad we made it official.”

The pair have been busy promoting Season Two of “The Flight Attendant,” which began on April 21.

While speaking about the new episodes with Glamour, Cuoco, who is on the magazine’s cover, opened up about growing in the past year and hoping to find love again after divorcing her second husband, Karl Cook.

“I will never get married again,” said Cuoco, who announced last September that she was splitting from Cook.

She told Glamour, “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover. But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

Cook and Cuoco married in 2018. She previously wedded Ryan Sweeting in 2013 before the couple divorced in 2015.

Despite the tough times, Cuoco said the past year for her has been “the most growth I’ve had in my entire life in my 36 years on this planet.”