Justin Timberlake is a birthday bromantic.

The “Mirrors” singer wished Jimmy Fallon a happy 48th birthday Sept. 19 on Instagram with a very tongue-in-cheek post.

“Happy birthday @jimmyfallon — from your Instagram boyfriend,” he captioned a video capturing different moments of “The Tonight Show” host singing while leading a band.

“I’m so proud of the man you’ve become. My phone could never capture the beauty of your aura. I can’t imagine my feed without you. You complete me.”

“You had me at hello. And bye bye bye,” Fallon wrote in the comments, referencing “Bye Bye Bye,” one of the most famous songs by Timberlake’s former band, ‘N Sync.

Fallon and Timberlake’s close relationship is certainly no secret. The duo has teamed up for many memorable and amusing sketches on “The Tonight Show” and "Saturday Night Live," but their connection goes beyond the late-night programs. Earlier this year, the pals had a blast while taking part in the 8AM Golf Invitational in Las Vegas with Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, has even poked fun at the bromance between her hubby and Fallon. In 2018, she and the comedian played a game of “Best Friends Challenge” to see who knew Timberlake better when she appeared on “The Tonight Show.”

That came less than a year after Biel opened up about the pair’s relationship.

“Oh no, I’m not jealous that every waking moment they can spend together they do,” Biel said in a Reddit AMA. “And I’m not jealous that every time Justin can go on the show he does.”