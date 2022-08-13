Justin Sylvester explains what was really going on in viral video of him pushing Jenna Bush Hager away

Justin Sylvester is setting the record straight!

After the "Daily Pop" star co-hosted TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, video circulated where he could be seen pushing Jenna Bush Hager during a cooking segment making sweet and sticky roast chicken.

Justin Sylvester joined Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna the day after the cooking segment. NBC / Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Jenna patted Justin on the back and subsequently wrapping her arm around his shoulder. He outstretched his arm against Jenna pushing her away, causing the internet to notice and respond. Some social media users assumed Sylvester was trying to gain more personal space.

"Jenna Bush was way too handsy with @HodaAndJenna contributor, Justin Sylvester," one person wrote, in part.

Another person wrote, "This is not okay. She blatantly ignored his 'no,' violating his personal space and repeatedly touching him."

But Justin shared what was really going on, captured in video posted to Instagram.

"Some people thought that she was invading my space, and that’s actually not true," he said.

Justin clarified that he was "flirting with the chef" and pushed Jenna out of the way so he "could have a one-on-one moment with the chef."

He added that people "just jump to conclusions" and that Jenna has been and continues to be "a big champion" of his.

He added, "When I tell you that girl is one of the nicest, most welcoming people I've ever met."