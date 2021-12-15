Justin Hartley says he's ‘madly in love’ with wife Sofia Pernas

Married life is “incredible” for newlyweds Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas!

Hartley, 44, gushed about his wife while speaking to ET at the season six premiere of “This Is Us” Tuesday.

“She’s wonderful,” he said. “She’s the sweetest, smartest, most beautiful woman I’ve ever met. She’s incredible and I’m madly in love. We’re terrifically happy.”

He and his former “The Young and the Restless” co-star, 32, went public with their romance in January 2021, and they tied the knot privately earlier this year.

Hartley told ET that he and Pernas were looking forward to spending their second Christmas together.

“We celebrated our first Christmas last Christmas, so this will be our second one,” he said. “I sort of thought we’d be out of this pandemic, but we’re not out of it quite yet.”

It sounds like their holiday celebrations will be a low-key affair.

“We stay home and we hang out with my daughter, and friends come over if they want to come over,” he said. “We do a Christmas-friendsgiving kind of thing.”

Hartley has a 17-year-old daughter, Isabella, from his previous marriage to Lindsay Hartley, which ended in 2012.

In 2017, Hartley wed Chrishell Stause, who also appeared on “The Young and the Restless,” and filed for divorce from her two years later.

The aftermath of their split played out in Stause’s Netflix reality series, “Selling Sunset,” with Stause claiming that Hartley informed her he had filed for divorce via text message.

Stause shared her reaction to Hartley’s recent nuptials during the latest season of “Selling Sunset.”

“My ex-husband, Justin, is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out,” she said during a confessional on the show.

She added that she wishes the best for the couple and added, “I think that actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure.”

“I mean, if he wants to have 50 wives, like, go live your best life,” she joked, “because I really feel like I am.”