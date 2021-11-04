You'll jump for joy after seeing these pics of Jenna going airborne

Defying gravity has become Jenna Bush Hager's new favorite pastime.

Whether it's leaping out of an airplane from 10,000 feet, strutting her stuff as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader on Halloween or playing pickleball with her TODAY colleagues, she seems to be constantly airborne.

Jenna's biggest leap of them all was from an airplane at 10,000 feet earlier this year. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"It's effortless," Hoda Kotb joked on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Thursday. "Like a rocket ship heading north."

While her skydive was her most intense battle with gravity, she also could be seen getting some air during a committed performance as a Cowboys cheerleader during TODAY's annual Halloween celebration last week.

Jenna shows off her vertical as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"You're like a vertical wonder!" Hoda said.

TODAY photographer Nate Congleton then captured her getting air during a spirited pickleball tournament with Hoda, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones.

Jenna went airborne once again during TODAY's pickleball tournament. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"I believe I like to jump because I do it and I don’t remember it," Jenna said. "It’s not a thing, but OK."

