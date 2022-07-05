The fireworks are still there for Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder. On July 4, the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, and Roberts posted a rare photo of them together on her Instagram page to mark the special occasion.

"TWENTY," the "Pretty Woman" star captioned the pic of her and Moder embracing in a passionate kiss. According to Roberts' hashtags, the feelings in the throwback pic are still going strong today: #cantstopsmiling #cantstopkissing she wrote, using the corresponding emoji to express her longtime love for the cinematographer and father of her three children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 15.

Roberts, 54, and Moder, 53, met on the set of "The Mexican" in 2000 and got married in 2002 at her ranch near Taos, New Mexico. It was the second marriage for both of them. The couple is famously private, but tends to share sweet selfies to celebrate their anniversaries.

On Valentine's Day this year, Roberts shared a pic of herself and Moder, further confirming that they really can't stop kissing.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder in January 2020. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

When asked about her upcoming anniversary on "The Jess Cagle Show" on SiriusXM in April, Roberts was all smiles. "Yes, this year, this summer — 20 years kissin' Danny Moder," she said with a giggle.

Roberts shared that her plans to celebrate would include "more kissin'."

She also spilled her secret to a long, happy marriage: "two bathroom sinks and lots of kissing."