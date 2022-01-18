Julia Fox celebrates son’s 1st birthday: ‘My greatest accomplishment’

Julia Fox has had plenty to smile about lately.

In addition to her budding romance with Ye, the rapper and designer formerly named Kanye West, and her recent chat with Madonna about the pop icon’s upcoming biopic, the actor kicked off this week with another grin-worthy occasion — her son Valentino’s birthday.

On Monday, the 31-year-old shared a carousel on Instagram that featured a sweet video of her tot covered in lipstick stains from all the kisses mom gave him, as well as several photos from his first year.

“My beautiful baby is 1 today!!” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work. Thank you for being my biggest blessing. My greatest accomplishment. My masterpiece.”

Happy birthday, Valentino! juliafox/ Instagram

Fox, who also shared other clips and pics in her Instagram stories, added, “I don’t deserve you but somehow we’re here and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are ♥️"

Photos from the event show that it was an "Alice in Wonderland"-themed party for Valentino, who posed alongside a towering cake that started with a Cheshire Cat layer at the bottom and rose to a White Rabbit layer at the top.

But Fox and the guest of honor weren't the only ones in attendance at the birthday bash. The "Uncut Gems" star's ex and Valentino's dad, Peter Artemiev, was also there for the little guy's big day.

juliafox/ Instagram

In one image, Fox and Artemiev cuddle close to their son during the event. The caption to that one simply reads, "We made this baby!!!"

As for the other important fella in Fox's life, Ye, he was nowhere to be seen in the photos. But even if he didn't make it to this event, he likely had a chance to enjoy some birthday cake recently.

Just two day's before Valentino turned 1, Chicago, one of the daughters the "Praise God" rapper shares with his ex, Kim Kardashian West, turned 4 years old.