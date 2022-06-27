Josh Gad mourns the death of 20-year-old nephew whose life ‘was only just beginning’

Actor Josh Gad is turning to his fans for support in the wake of loss.

In a series of social media posts, the actor behind the voice of Olaf in “Frozen” revealed that he and his family had suffered the “unimaginable loss” of his nephew. According to Gad, Marco unexpectedly passed away in his sleep.

“Today, I write this with a broken heart. Our beloved nephew Marco has left us far too early. At 20 years old, he was full of (possibility) and promise,” he wrote in a post on Instagram on Monday. “To say he is gone far too soon does not do justice to the life force that he was. As his parents try to work this impossible pain, I am asking for all of you to send positive energy and love their way.”

Gad continued, adding that Marco “fought to make the world a better place, stood on the side of justice and light, and stood up for those who needed it most. His life may be gone, but I hope and pray his memory will endure.”

“He was truly a brilliant, creative, and loving soul. Help me honor him now and celebrate a life that was only just beginning,” he concluded.

Last week, the actor alluded to his loss on Twitter when he asked fans to send his family positive energy.

“Don’t ask for a lot of love (but) our family could use it today,” he tweeted last Friday. Later that day, Gad — who recently starred in “Wolf Like Me” — also acknowledged the disappointment circling online in reaction to the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe. v Wade.

“As my family and I deal with unimaginable loss today, I am also trying to balance it with the heartbreak of the events of today,” he wrote in the post. “Sometimes you need a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold, or a partner to fight alongside. To every woman in fear today, I will be all of the above.”

On Sunday, days after his initial mention of his loss, the actor responded to support from his followers on Twitter, writing, “Thank you all for your love. Our beloved nephew Marco passed away in his sleep at 20, his life cut far too short and our pain far too deep. Our family is trying to make sense of it all, but your support has been incredible.”

Friends and fans of the actor were quick to lend their sympathy.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking,” one fan wrote. “(I’m) so sorry to you and your family. Sending love, thoughts, hugs, prayers your way.”

“My prayers are with you and your family bro if you ever need to talk I’m here for you,” another replied.

“Oh Josh, my heart, my sympathy,” another user responded. “And all my love goes out to you and your family during this heartbreaking time.”