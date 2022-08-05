Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel had a magical anniversary celebration with ‘Saved by the Bell’ star

Jonathan Scott is celebrating the magical day he met girlfriend Zooey Deschanel three years ago.

The "Property Brothers" star posted several pics on Instagram showing him and Deschanel posing together at The Magic Castle, a private club for magicians and magic enthusiasts, in Hollywood.

In one shot, the lovebirds are joined by former “Saved by the Bell” star Ed Alonzo, who is a professional magician.

"Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it’s already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life. @zooeydeschanel you make everything better 🥰 and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood 😉," Scott captioned the gallery.

Scott's brother, actor J.D. Scott popped into the comments of the post to cheer on the couple.

"Woot woot! That love looks good on you two. ❤️," he wrote.

Jonathan Scott, 44, and Deschanel, 42, began dating in 2019 after meeting during filming of an episode of the Apple TV+ series “Carpool Karaoke.” The couple later quarantined together — along with Deschanel’s kids, Elsie Otter, now 7, and Charlie Wolf, now 5 — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Scott posted pics on Instagram from the couple's first meeting on Aug. 4, 2019, writing, "Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I’d meet you and my life will change forever?"

In April, the HGTV star, who's previously called Deschanel his “perfect person,” opened up to TODAY about the home the couple purchased together in Los Angeles last year — and how they intend to one day hand it down to their children.

"We literally designed this house, so that … my hope is it will stay in the family forever, our kids will take it over, and then their kids will take it over,” said Scott.

He added, “I waited my whole life to find Zooey, and I’ve now waited my whole life to have my dream home with someone like Zooey.”

The same month, Deschanel posted a gushing birthday tribute to Scott.

“Happy Birthday to the most wonderful and kind man who lets me wear his jacket when I’m cold, helps me carry the train of my dress all night and never complains. I’m excited to wake up every day just to see him,” she wrote.

She added, “So happy to celebrate @jonathanscott today (and every day).”

Scott commented on the former "New Girl" star's post to compliment her right back.

“It’s funny how time really does fly when you’re having a good time. We’ll ever since you sashayed into my life… I’ve had the best time,” wrote Scott.