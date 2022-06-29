Jonathan Scott reveals the cheeky text that sparked his romance with Zooey Deschanel

When Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel met on “Carpool Karaoke” in 2019, their chemistry was immediate — but it was a text message from Scott that really kick-started their relationship.

Speaking to Bustle, the “Property Brothers” star, 44, explained that not long after he and Deschanel met, he disappeared on a horseback riding trip in the Rocky Mountains.

He didn’t have cell service and when Deschanel didn’t hear from him for days, she thought he was ignoring her.

So when he got back, he made his feelings clear in a bold way.

“The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video I recorded to a Canadian country song that she had mentioned to me,” he said. “She was like, ‘Oh, this guy likes me.’ And we’ve literally talked every single day since. It’s been the best three years of my life.”

Scott also gushed about his love for Deschanel, 42, joking that he knows he’s “dating up.”

The happy couple shared a kiss on the red carpet of the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party earlier this year. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The couple is not shy when it comes to celebrating their love for each other.

In April, Deschanel wished Scott a happy birthday on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

“Happy Birthday to the most wonderful and kind man who lets me wear his jacket when I’m cold, helps me carry the train of my dress all night and never complains,” she wrote. “I’m excited to wake up every day just to see him.”

She also recently celebrated Scott’s amicable relationship with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. She and Pechenik co-parent their two children, Elsie Otter, 6, and Charlie Wolf, 5.

“So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives: @jonathanscott and their dad @jacobpechenik,” she captioned the photo of Scott and Pechenik holding her son and daughter on their shoulders.

The “New Girl” actor told Bustle she doesn’t hesitate to share her appreciation for Scott on social media.

“(Jonathan’s) from a different world. I kept my cards close to my chest. But everything about him was kind of out there because people know him for him,” she said. “I’m like, ‘He’s so nice, kind, funny and smart, why wouldn’t I want to tell everybody?’”