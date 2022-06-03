Jonathan Scott celebrates birth of brother Drew’s baby boy: ‘I’m gonna spoil you’

Jonathan Scott can't hide his excitement about being a new uncle.

The "Property Brothers" star posted a sweet tribute Friday on Instagram to his newborn nephew, Parker. Scott shared a photo of Parker's tiny hand in the hands of his parents, Scott's twin brother (and co-star) Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan, alongside a heartfelt message about how fortunate Parker was to have them for a dad and mom.

"Parker James… you don’t know this yet but you’re the luckiest kid in the world to have such an incredibly loving mommy and daddy in Drew & Linda," wrote Jonathan Scott.

"Get ready ... I’m gonna spoil you,” he added.

The black-and-white photo is the same one baby Parker's parents used Wednesday to announce his arrival.

“Our lives are forever changed. Welcome to the world Parker James,” Drew Scott wrote next to the image on Instagram. He added a second shot showing the gleeful first-time parents snuggling their little boy while he nursed.

Phan opened up about how thrilled she was to be a mom Wednesday on the couple's “At Home” podcast.

“Other than pooped, I feel great,” Phan said. “Very happy that he’s finally here and I’m still in awe and in disbelief."

The couple announced last December that they were expecting after struggling with infertility.

"We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!" they wrote in joint messages on Instagram at the time.

In March, they followed up about their journey to parenthood in a candid blog post on the Scott Brothers website.

“It’s still kind of blurry, how we got from there to here,” they wrote. “It felt like a time warp, every month like ‘Groundhog Day,’ but you keep going through the motions — the doctor appointments, the medications, the tests, the blood work, the pep talks — hoping for the best. And then, bam!”

Meanwhile, life is also trucking along for Jonathan Scott and his girlfriend of more than two years, actor and TV personality Zooey Deschanel.

In April, Jonathan Scott opened up to TODAY about the 1938 Georgian-style home the couple purchased together in Los Angeles late last year. Jonathan Scott and Deschanel, who share a love of real estate and design, consider the house their "forever home," said the HGTV personality.

“We literally designed this house, so that … my hope is it will stay in the family forever, our kids will take it over, and then their kids will take it over,” revealed Jonathan Scott.

“I waited my whole life to find Zooey," he added, "and I’ve now waited my whole life to have my dream home with someone like Zooey.”