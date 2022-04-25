Jonah Hill posts throwback pic of sis Beanie Feldstein after watching her in ‘Funny Girl’

There's no sibling rivalry between Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein.

The actor, 38, couldn't be more proud of his 28-year-old sister after seeing her opening night performance in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl."

Over the weekend, Hill expressed his admiration for his younger sister's talent in a sweet Instagram tribute.

"I watched my sister @beaniefeldstein absolutely radiate off the stage tonight in @funnygirlbwy," he wrote, along with a photo of Feldstein as a child dressed in an animal print coat and matching hat — clutching her pearls.

Hill also reflected on the day his sister was dressed up in the adorable outfit and noted Feldstein has been singing like a pro her whole life.

"Im obviously proud as her older brother, but what I saw her do tonight surpassed siblinghood or pride. Her talent caused me to cheer from the depths of my heart," he wrote. "Im floored. I love you @beaniefeldstein and I’m in awe of you and the talent you possess."

The siblings’ mother, Sharon Feldstein, also got in on the love fest and commented, “I am in awe of my children.”

Jonah Hill and his sister, Beanie Feldstein, are both accomplished actors. Todd Williamson / Getty Images

Feldstein is currently starring as Fanny Brice, an iconic role Barbra Streisand once held in 1964. The play hasn't been on Broadway in 58 years, so it's a pretty big honor, and the actor recently told Stephen Colbert that Streisand sent her a letter, which she opened and read in the dressing room.

"I've never met her before, and it was a really beautiful, touching thing that I will keep at my side of my table getting ready forever," she said.

Feldstein certainly seems to have a tight bond with her older brother, and Hill went so far as to tattoo his sister's name on his forearm in 2018. The ink, which reads "Hello, Beanie!" in all capital letters, was a tribute to Feldstein's first role on Broadway in the play "Hello, Dolly!"

Feldstein got a kick out of the gesture at the time and reposted Hill’s photo with the caption: “Somebody wants to put on his Sunday clothes!!! @jonahhill — this is NEXT LEVEL. Love you!”