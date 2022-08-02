Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jesse Bongiovi is engaged to girlfriend Jesse Light.

The couple, who have been dating since 2018, announced the happy news on their Instagram pages.

On Monday, Bongiovi, posted photos of himself down on one knee popping the question to the TV producer, who responded by throwing her arms around him to give him an emotional kiss. Bouquets of white flowers can be seen just behind the couple.

"⚠️Time to BeReal⚠️," the Hampton Water co-founder, 27, captioned his gallery.

The next day, Light shared the news with her followers, adding several more photos from the couple's sweet proposal and their celebration afterward.

In one pic, Light showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring. In another, the couple cuddle up to their adorable pooch, Bella. In a final photo, the pair are seen celebrating with loved ones as Bongiovi embraces his bride-to-be and kisses her on the cheek.

"happily ever after," Light captioned the images.

Bongiovi responded in the comments, "We did it!"

The pair frequently appear in each other's Instagram photos, with Light sharing a sweet birthday tribute to Bongiovi on Feb. 19. Next to a black-and-white pic of the couple kissing alongside their dog, she wrote, "happy birthday bff."

TODAY has reached out to Jon Bon Jovi’s rep for comment.

In 2016, Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, opened up to People about their own long and successful marriage.

The pair, who were high school sweethearts, tied the knot in 1989 when the now 60-year-old rocker's band, Bon Jovi, was at the peak of its success. Together they welcomed four children: Jesse and his sister, Stephanie, and brothers, Jake, 20, and Romeo, 18.

"Somehow it works,” Hurley said of the couple's union. “I think because we grow at the same rate. We grew equally and not in opposite directions.”

The "Livin' on a Prayer" singer, however, gave his wife all the credit for the duo's longevity.

“She’s the glue,” he said. “I’m the crazy visionary with all kinds of things flying, and the seams are all splitting. She’s the one following me with the glue and the thread and needle, keeping it all together.”

The couple also readily acknowledge that it's unusual for a rock star's marriage to thrive for decades. But they explain that keeping “Bon Jovi the rock star” separate from “Jon the husband and father” has helped them to stay grounded.

“Somehow I became the poster boy for a long married rock star,” said Jon Bon Jovi. “But I’ll accept the mantle because I’m so happy.”