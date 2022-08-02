Jojo Siwa’s mom, Jessalynn, on Candace Cameron Bure drama: ‘It’s about how you treat people’

Jojo Siwa’s mom is weighing in on her daughter's drama with former "Full House" star Candace Cameron Bure.

The brouhaha began last month when JoJo Siwa, 19, called Bure, 46, the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met in a TikTok video.

Though the two stars have since spoken to each other to clear the air, the former "Dance Moms" star's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, shared a throwback video of herself Tuesday on Instagram to support her daughter's story about Bure snubbing her at a “Fuller House” premiere when she was 11.

A rep for Bure did not immediately respond to TODAY’s request for comment.

In the video, which was taped during a previous episode of Siwa’s “Success With Jess” podcast, Jessalynn Siwa said she and her daughter attended the premiere as “obsessed” fans of the original “Full House.”

“It’s awesome, it’s quaint,” Siwa recalled, describing the premiere. “There’s not a lot of people there. All the people from the show are there. They show you, like, two episodes. It was so fun. After it, we were all upstairs in the balcony. Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) was there, Joey (Dave Coulier) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and everyone’s taking pictures. It was amazing.”

The party then moved to a smaller venue across the street, where JoJo Siwa came face-to-face with Bure.

“Then JoJo ran into DJ (Bure) and she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, I love you so much. Can we please take a selfie?’ And (Bure’s) like, ‘Not now. Maybe later.’ Word for word: ‘Not now, maybe later.’ Ouch,” recalled the protective mom.

“(Bure) just couldn’t be bothered,” she continued, adding, “I do not know what was going on, but it’s funny, like, when you don’t know and somebody treats you like that? ‘Not now, maybe later.’ And it’s hard to be a celebrity, I’ll give it to you. But that was so long ago, I can’t even tell you, and I still remember it.”

In the caption of her video, Jessalynn Siwa wrote, “I talked about this on my podcast a while back. The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version.”

“At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way,” she continued.

“It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you,” she added, “but morals are what you have when no one is looking.”

In JoJo Siwa's original video, which was part of a TikTok challenge about celebrities, she chose Bure as the "rudest" celebrity she'd ever met. The dancer and singer also named her celebrity crush, as well as the “nicest” and “coolest” celebs and one who “did her dirty.”

After Siwa's video went viral, Bure posted a cryptic Bible verse in her Instagram story. “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” she wrote, citing Isaiah 26:4.

The former Hallmark star later responded directly to Siwa's video by posting her her own video on Instagram, where she explained that she had reached out Siwa and the two had "a great conversation."

As the pair talked, said Bure, Siwa recounted the incident at the “Fuller House” premiere when she was 11. Siwa told Bure that she had asked to take a picture with her and Bure responded, “Not right now.”

“She actually didn’t want to tell me because she said it’s so silly. She felt bad. And that’s why it wasn’t a big deal to her,” said Bure.

In a TikTok, Siwa "exposed" Bure as the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met. JoJo Siwa/TikTok

Bure revealed that she apologized to Siwa for hurting her feelings as a child, and Siwa accepted her apology. She added that she also extended an apology to Siwa's mom “because I know if anyone crushes my kids, like, mama bear comes out.”

Bure said that Siwa's viral video should be a reminder to everyone to be mindful about what they post online.

"No matter how many followers you have, you know, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter,” said Bure, adding that social media content can harm others even if it's “meant to be innocent and fun at the time.”