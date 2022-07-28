JoJo Siwa speaks out after calling Candace Cameron Bure the ‘rudest celebrity’

JoJo Siwa is sharing why she called Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

On Wednesday, PageSix posted a video in which a person asks the 19-year-old dancer what Bure did to make Siwa give her that title in a TikTok video she shared earlier this week.

Siwa is seen laughing and heading towards her car before turning around and answering the question.

“You know, I had a rough experience when I was little,” the former “Dance Moms” star begins. “I was 11 and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”

Siwa then clarified her stance on the “Fuller House” star, adding, “I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human.”

“I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever,” she continued. “It just, you know, was a rough experience for me.”

In a TikTok, Siwa "exposed" Bure as the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met. JoJo Siwa/TikTok

In Siwa's viral TikTok, she shared her celebrity crush, who the “nicest” “coolest” and “rudest” celebs she’s met and who “did her dirty.” People began taking screenshots of her answers and showed that Bure was Siwa’s “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

Siwa’s comments come a day after Bure posted a video on her Instagram, sharing that she had spoken to the dancer talk about the incident.

In her video, Bure noted that Siwa told her about the time she was 11-year-old and how they first met at the premiere of “Fuller House.” In Bure’s memory, she could only recall the time they met while on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2019.

The two stars during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in December 2019. Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“She said, ‘I met you at the ‘Fuller House’ premiere and I was 11 years old and we were all on the red carpet. And when I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now,’ and then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people in the red carpet’” Bure said.

She continued, “I was like, ‘Oh, JoJo, I’m so sorry.’ She’s like, ‘No, no, you weren’t even mean.’ And she goes, ‘And I get it now as an adult when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11.’”

Bure later said that all was “good on the JoJo front,” but did tell viewers “to be mindful” of what they post because “words matter and our actions matter.”

She also apologized to anyone who has ever had a bad interaction with her, saying that she’s “a human being” who also has stressful days. The actor concluded her video by sharing a “‘Full House’ lesson of the day.”

“There may be one moment in your life, and you may have been that person that wasn’t at their best, or you may have been on the receiving end of someone that wasn’t at their best,” she said. “But that shouldn’t define the person and their character if it’s a one-time thing.”