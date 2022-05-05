JoJo Siwa confirms she is back together with girlfriend Kylie Prew

After weeks of speculation about their relationship status, JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have confirmed that they are back together.

On Thursday, Siwa uploaded an adorable photo to Instagram of her kissing Prew on the cheek in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World. In a second picture, Siwa looked surprised and Prew smiled as the two embraced.

“If you love something let it go, if it comes back….” the 18-year-old dancer, singer and TV personality captioned the snaps. She also included heart and infinity emoji.

Fans and celebrity friends shared their support for the couple in the comments.

One social media user wrote, “Oh my god y’all are the cutest.”

Another said, “It’s meant to be.”

“The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots, who competed against Siwa on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” last fall, commented, “Awww I was wondering.”

Fitness trainer Cody Rigsby, fellow season 30 alum, wrote, “Love this story.”

In October, the new “So You Think You Can Dance” panelist and Prew split after nine months of dating. But, Siwa’s interview with “Extra” last week hinted at a recent reconciliation with Prew.

“I’m very happy. I’m very much so in love. I … am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome,” she told the outlet at the time, without naming the mystery person.

She added, “It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long-distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like ...”

The “Dance Moms” alum described her current partner as the missing piece to her puzzle.

However, when Siwa was asked if she had reunited with Prew, she replied, “I mean, listen, I will (answer this) one day.”

She explained, “I’m not saying yes or no … I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.”

Prew and Siwa announced their relationship in February 2021, just one month after the dancer publicly came out as gay.

While speaking about her decision to share her sexuality with the world, Siwa told Entertainment Weekly in June 2021, “I knew since I was little that I was never straight, I knew that. But I also was never like, ‘Oh, I’m gay.’”

Siwa continued, “I told myself for a long time, I was like, ‘One day, if I have someone to come out with, then I will come out.’”