Is JoJo Siwa back with ex Kylie Prew? Here’s what she’s saying

JoJo Siwa may be back together with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew, but despite dropping a few major clues, she isn't confirming (or denying) the news.

The 18-year-old dancer, singer and TV personality recently gushed to "Extra" that she was "in love" with someone "awesome," without mentioning who the awesome person was.

“I’m very happy. I’m very much so in love. I … am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome,” she said.

The “Dance Moms” alum followed up by telling the outlet, “It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long-distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like ...”

Siwa and Prew went their separate ways in October 2021 after nine months of dating.

Now, Siwa is comparing the special lady in her life to a puzzle piece that had been missing for too long.

"I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece,” she explained, “like that corner piece that you just needed.”

When asked directly if she and Prew had rekindled their romance, Siwa kept mum — well, kind of.

"I mean, listen, I will (answer this) one day," she replied.

She added, “I’m not saying yes or no … I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.”

Siwa publicly came out as gay — in a few different ways — beginning in January 2021.

Months later, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum told Entertainment Weekly that was inspired to share the truth about her sexuality after falling in love with Prew.

“I knew since I was little that I was never straight, I knew that. But I also was never like, ‘Oh, I’m gay,’” said Siwa.

She added, “I told myself for a long time, I was like, ‘One day, if I have someone to come out with, then I will come out.”

Siwa addressed the couple's split for the first time publicly last November as a guest on Paris Hilton’s podcast, “This Is Paris.”

“We broke up, but she is literally still my best friend," she explained. "I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy, she’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life. I’m having the time of my life."

As for what caused the breakup, Siwa said it was just a case of bad timing.

“Nothing bad happened. It just is the definition of a cheesy saying of, ‘Right person, wrong time,’ and I hate cheesy sayings but they’re true,” she said. “But everything’s good, I’m good.”

She added that she was relieved she and Prew could maintain their friendship despite the fact that they had ended their romance.

“I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end. And I think that’s something that I even didn’t know could happen and I was very thankful that it can because that’s all I wanted,” she said.