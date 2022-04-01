John Travolta is sending support to his friend Bruce Willis following the news that the actor will be stepping away from his career to focus on his health.

Earlier this week, the “Die Hard” star’s family announced that the 67-year-old has been diagnosed with aphasia, which is a communication disorder that is caused by damage to the brain and can impair speaking, reading, writing and understanding others, according to the National Aphasia Association.

On Thursday, Travolta shared two throwback photos with Willis from early on in their careers and sent a loving note to his friend. “Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who’s Talking,” the 68-year-old wrote.

Travolta, who lost his wife, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer in 2020, is no stranger to life-altering diagnoses, and he took a moment to share just how much working with Willis meant to him.

“Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you, I feel like it’s happening to me.’ That’s how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce,” he wrote.

Travolta’s fans also lent him support in the comments, with words of love and encouragement.

“Two of the best,” one of his fans wrote. Another commented, “Loyal friends and family are everything!!”

Bruce Willis and John Travolta at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Willis’ oldest daughter, Rumer, 33, posted the news to her Instagram account Wednesday, and several members of the actor’s family also signed their names to the post, including his four other daughters, wife Emma Heming Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the message reads. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The family acknowledged that it is “a really challenging time” for them and thanked Willis’ fans for their “continued love, compassion and support.”

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” they wrote. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Haley Joel Osment, Willis’s co-star in “The Sixth Sense,” also spoke publicly about the actor’s impact on his life following the announcement of his diagnosis.

“He’s a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come,” he wrote.