Olivia Newton-John’s husband and John Travolta post birthday tributes to late star

Olivia Newton-John’s husband and John Travolta honored the late star Sept. 26, the day she would’ve turned 74.

The “Physical” singer’s husband, John Easterling, posted a memory of their first birthday together on his and Newton-John’s Instagram pages, along with a sweet photo smiling into the distance while she had her arm on his shoulder.

In his post, Easterling recalled how they took a boat trip while vacationing in the Bahamas when they got caught in the rain. Visibility became an issue as the water grew choppy.

“But, as quickly as the storm started, the winds died down, the rain stopped, the sun poked through and the seas turned back to that beautiful turquoise,” he wrote.

“The rainbow started on the left and crystallized all the way over — horizon to horizon — and that’s when the dolphins started jumping at the bow of the boat leading us under the rainbow,” he continued.

“Olivia looked at me like I was a superhero and I knew it was mostly blind faith and dumb luck As the dolphins led us over the gorgeous aqua water, under the rainbow towards the lighthouse, we both recognized the fingerprints of the supernatural were all over this — and that’s the way we lived our life. Every day with Olivia there was a hint of magic and everyday day with Olivia was a bit of the supernatural. Happy Birthday Honey — I love you!”

John Travolta shared a sweet birthday message for his late "Grease" co-star. @johntravolta via Instagram

Travolta, who famously starred with Newton-John in “Grease,” also paid tribute to her.

“Happy birthday my Olivia,” he captioned a photo of them from the movie on his Instagram story.

After Newton-John died in August, Travolta mourned her death while also referencing his own Danny Zuko from “Grease.”

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you so much. We will see you down the road, and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Easterling also grieved the death of Newton-John, whom he married in 2008.

“She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible,” Easterling wrote, in part, on Instagram.

“Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward,” he added.