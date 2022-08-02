John Stamos takes family to Disney theme park — and has a disagreement with Iron Man

John Stamos is mixing business with pleasure.

On Monday, the beloved “Full House” star and his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, took their son, Billy, 4, to Disney California Adventure Park.

While it’s not uncommon for parents to take their child to a Disney theme park, Stamos is actually part of the team. He’ll be starring as Iron Man in the upcoming second season of Disney Junior’s “Spidey and His Amazing Friends.”

John Stamos and son Billy hung out with Iron Man at Disney California Adventure Park on Monday. Sean Teegarden / Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Stamos, wife Caitlin and son Billy worked on their Spidey senses. Sean Teegarden / Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Stamos, 58, sought to spread the word Monday with a cheeky video he shared on his Instagram page.

“OG Iron Man?” he wrote. “There’s a new kid in town and he’s on Spidey and his Amazing Friends. Catch me beginning August 19th as the new voice of Tony Stark/Iron Man.”

“There’s a new Iron Man in town, you know, and it’s not you,” Stamos says in the clip as the camera pans to an actor dressed as the superhero while Stamos points to himself to indicate he’s actually Iron Man.

“Tony Stark. Iron Man. Pleased to meet you,” the actor dressed as Iron Man says, while Stamos shakes his head.

Stamos shows off his new alter ego, Iron Man. Sean Teegarden / Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

“I’m Iron Man,” Stamos mouths, without actually speaking.

“Hey, you’re welcome,” the man in the suit says, prompting Stamos to chuckle.

McHugh Stamos also publicized her husband’s role in her own Instagram post with a photo of the two of them posing with Iron Man and another shot of her giving a cartoon version of the superhero a smooch, while noting the show will premiere on an important day.

“There’s a NEW Superhero in town! @johnstamos is the voice of Ironman in @disneyjunior's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 2 Premiering on his birthday, August 19!” she wrote.

Stamos and Spider-Man are teaming up! Sean Teegarden / Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

Stamos has the superhero look down pat. Sean Teegarden / Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether Billy will be enthralled by his dad’s latest project, but we do know he’s finally caught on to his most famous one. In February, Stamos posted a video of his son watching “Full House,” shortly after Bob Saget’s death.

“This is funny,” Billy said in the video.

“Billy was never interested in Full House and I was perfectly fine with that. Bob died, now he’s obsessed! I blame Bob,” Stamos captioned the post, while also blaming his nanny.