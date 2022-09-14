Why John Stamos is now releasing a memoir ‘he never planned to write’

John Stamos is ready to tell his story.

The “Full House” star’s memoir, “If You Would Have Told Me,” will hit stores in the fall of 2023, publishing house Henry Holt announced Sept. 14.

"'If You Would Have Told Me' is the story not only of a life lived in front of the camera, but of the surreal highs and devastating lows of a misunderstood heartthrob who has always remained a dorky kid from (California’s) Orange County, and of his midlife quest to find sobriety and a family of his own,” the announcement reads.

“Stamos will take readers on his journey of becoming an overnight teen idol with his breakout role on ‘General Hospital’ during the heyday of soap opera television, through career highlights, including the groundbreaking drama ‘ER,’ numerous Broadway productions, and touring the globe with America’s band the Beach Boys, as well as his iconic role of Uncle Jesse on ‘Full House,’ where he made lifelong friendships with the cast and crew, especially his costar Bob Saget.”

Stamos, who welcomed son Billy in 2018 with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, says his memoir took on an urgency after Saget’s death earlier this year, which he has publicly mourned.

“‘If You Would Have Told Me’ is the book I never planned to write, but after losing Bob, finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when? 'If You Would Have Told Me' is my story about Hollywood, fame, fortune, and f---ups.

“It’s also about home, heart, and healing. Redemption then gratitude. Honestly, while writing this book I’ve realized I have about a million stories to tell, and I think you may like at least four hundred of them.”

Stamos has been a near-ubiquitous presence in pop culture over the last 40 years, starring in such favorites as “General Hospital,” “Full House” and “ER.” Most recently, he’s appeared as Iron Man in Disney Junior’s “Spidey and His Amazing Friends.” A two-time Emmy nominee, Stamos says writing down his story has helped him find peace with many events in his life.

“It has been cathartic and healing and sometimes heartbreaking to dig in and reveal so much,” he said.

“This book is something between a confession and a challenge to find grace in the smallest moments of our lives. I hope my memoir offers a window into my heart and mind and helps readers find little moments of magic that make life worth living. Get everything you want and live happily ever after, but have the humility to trust in something greater than yourself for guidance.”