John Stamos says he’s disappointed Bob Saget was left out at Tony Awards: ‘Do the right thing!’

John Stamos let the producers of the 2022 Tony Awards know that he was upset that they didn't include Bob Saget in their televised in memoriam tribute.

"Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards," Stamos tweeted about his late "Full House" co-star ahead of Sunday night's ceremony.

"Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him," he wrote.

Stamos added, "Let’s make some noise about this everyone — and send our love and good wishes to the hosts @ArianaDeBose, @JulianneHough and my buddy @DarrenCriss and all the well-deserved nominees."

John Stamos tweeted that he was disappointed his late co-star and friend Bob Saget was not honored in the 2022 Tony Awards' in memoriam segment. John Shearer / WireImage

Though Saget was not included in the Tony Awards’ televised in memoriam segment, he was featured in a roundup of late Broadway stars on the Tony Awards' official website.

TODAY reached out to Tony Awards Productions for comment.

Best known for his performances on television and on the stand-up comedy stage, Saget, who died of head trauma in January at age 65, made his Broadway debut in 2007 in the musical “The Drowsy Chaperone,” playing a character called Man in Chair.

Bob Saget takes a bow with co-stars in the Broadway musical "The Drowsy Chaperone" at The Marquis Theater in December 2007. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

The former "America's Funniest Home Videos" host hit the Broadway stage again in 2015, appearing as Pastor Greg in Robert Askins' Tony-nominated play "Hand to God."

In March, the late comedian was omitted from the 2022 Oscar in memoriam segment despite appearing in more than a dozen feature films.

On Sunday, Saget was honored at the 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards with an Impact Award, which “recognizes an outstanding individual for career excellence and the positive impact they have made on the world of nonfiction content."

Stamos was on hand to present the award, which was accepted by Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo.

“Tonight’s Critics Choice Real TV Impact honor only affirms what we all know about Bob Saget’s grace and his goodness,” Stamos said during the ceremony.

“Known as the comedian’s comedian, he was both a family funny guy and an aristocrat of dirty jokes,” he added.

On the red carpet just before the ceremony, Rizzo said Saget would have been touched by the award. “He’d be so thrilled. He is so thrilled. He’s so honored. I mean, and especially to be honored by the critics,” she said.

Rizzo and Stamos — along with more of Saget's closest pals, including “Full House” alums Dave Coulier and Candace Cameron Bure and musician John Mayer — pay tribute to the late star in the new Netflix special "Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute."