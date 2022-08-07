John Legend is revealing where he currently stands with Ye –and it sounds like their friendship has run its course.

The “Love Me Now” singer recently spoke about how politics affected his relationship with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) on an episode of the CNN podcast “The Axe Files with David Axelrod.”

Back in 2018, Ye posted private text message conversations he had had with Legend on Twitter. In the texts, they debated about the rapper’s public support for former President Donald Trump. Then, in 2020, Ye announced his presidential bid on Twitter.

During an interview on “The Axe Files” podcast, host and former White House official David Axelrod asked Legend about having a relationship with Ye despite disagreeing with his behavior and political views.

Legend replied, “Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be because I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly.”

The musician explained, “He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons.”

John Legend and Kanye West attend the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415 / FilmMagic

When Axelrod pointed out that other people also disapproved of Ye’s past actions and beliefs, Legend agreed and added “I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then.”

Axelrod wondered if there is a side to Ye that the public doesn’t see or understand.

Legend said, “I think there’s not a lot about him that people don’t get, like he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with.”

He continued, “And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get. I don’t feel like he’s a whole separate person in private than he is in public. I think you’re pretty much seeing the real Kanye publicly.”

After the back-and-forth between Legend and Ye on Twitter in April 2018, the rapper deleted the tweets.

According to E! News, Legend had voiced his concerns to Ye about aligning with Trump in the text exchange.

At the end of his first message, Legend wrote, “Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

After sharing the screenshots, Ye said in a follow-up post, “I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone’s opinion but I stand my ground.”

Ye and Legend had been friends for years before their falling out. The two collaborated on a few songs, including Legend’s 2008 track “It’s Over.” Ye also produced and co-wrote multiple songs on Legend’s debut album “Get Lifted” as well as his fourth album, “Love in the Future.”