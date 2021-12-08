John Legend has a funny explanation for why he didn’t get a tattoo with Chrissy Teigen

John Legend wants to be a man of his word.

The EGOT winner said he "forgot" to get a tattoo designed by his daughter with wife Chrissy Teigen after the supermodel went ahead and got inked.

Here’s the story: The couple's daughter, Luna, 5, drew a butterfly on Teigen’s arm and flowers on Legend’s.

“He was like, ‘I’ll tattoo mine, if you tattoo yours,’ and I was like, ‘Well, I don’t want to say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine,’” Teigen said Tuesday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Teigen added that she lived up to her end of the deal, but Legend never did.

“Honestly, I just forgot all about it and Chrissy’s appearance on ‘Ellen’ reminded me and I called up our tattoo artist that did Chrissy’s, and I’m going to do mine this weekend,” Legend told Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Willie Geist Wednesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

The “Voice” coach, who will begin a residency at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood in April 2022, thinks Luna did better work on him, too.

“She drew a flower on my arm, and I would say it’s probably a better tattoo than Chrissy’s, and so I have no right to refuse it, honestly,” he said.

Legend and Teigen’s kids aren’t just good for tattoo inspiration, either. He said Luna and son Miles, 3, have taken on the family's love of Christmas and their father's holiday music, especially his 2018 album, “A Legendary Christmas.”

“My kids request the Christmas album all year-round,” he said. “We have Christmas all the time. Miles and Luna, they trade off requests in the car when we’re driving them to school and to other places. And Miles' most common request is Daddy’s Christmas music.”