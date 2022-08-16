Joe Jonas says injectables gave his the ‘confidence boost’ that he needed

Joe Jonas is opening up about using injectables and sharing why he’s decided to add them to his skincare routine.

The 33-year-old singer decided he wanted to make his face look smoother after he started to see more frown lines, he told Allure magazine. He recalled the procedure being “easy and comfortable,” not stressful nor painful.

“I just noticed the difference in the relief of frown lines and I was like, OK, I like that,” he told the magazine, before detailing how it makes him feel more confident in himself.

“To me, there’s nothing more beautiful than confidence. And looking your best comes from feeling your best,” the singer said. “I make it a point to prioritize practices and routines that make me feel like the best version of myself.”

Jonas, who partnered with FDA-approved anti-wrinkle injection XEOMIN, said he didn’t feel like a “different person” after getting the injectables.

The singer at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic

“It gave me that confidence that I think we all want to feel as we get older. There’s this kind of stigma around guys talking about skincare and how we feel and, and the products we use. I felt like it was a good fit,” he said.

And while he knows that “everyone has an opinion” about non-surgical treatments, the injectables, he said, “gave me that confidence boost that I was looking for.”

In his opinion, treatments like this are becoming “more mainstream,” noting that he’s glad that people are able to discuss this topic openly “without it feeling like it’s a big secret for people.”

“And of course, to each their own. There are people that obviously don’t want to talk about it, but I think it’s nice to start to shy away from being shy about it, (and to find) the confidence in yourself to say, ‘I did this,’” he said, adding that ultimately it makes him feel good and “that’s all that really matters.”

Jonas — who is father to two daughters with wife Sophie Turner — turned 33 on Aug. 15. He shared photos from his celebration on his Instagram the following day.

“Birthday weekend dump 🥳 Thanks for all the love everyone!!” he captioned the slideshow.

In May, Turner told Jimmy Fallon that she fell in love with Jonas the first night that they met. While on “The Tonight Show Starting Jimmy Fallon,” Fallon asked the actor when she realized she was going to marry the singer-songwriter.

“I mean, the first night I met him,” she replied, joking adding, “it may have been the alcohol.”

“I remember him leaving and I just wept to my brother,” she said. “I was like, ‘I love this man so much!”

The couple started dating in 2016 and got married in 2019.