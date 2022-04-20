Joe Alwyn coyly addresses rumors of engagement to Taylor Swift

If Joe Alwyn was engaged to his long-time significant other, Taylor Swift, you won't hear it from him.

Alwyn, an English actor set to star in the upcoming Hulu series "Conversations with Friends," has recently discussed how he keeps his private life just that, private.

Rumors that Alwyn and Swift are engaged or even married often circulate, even though the couple rarely makes public comments about their relationship.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Alwyn, 31, told The Wall Street Journal in a new interview published Wednesday. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

He credited his low profile to staying away from social media and his tendency to keep personal details out of the public. He added that he'd like to feel "slightly less guarded."

"We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given," he said. "So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

“I’d also like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions, but it’s just a knee-jerk response to the culture we live in," he added. "If you give it to them, it just opens the door.”

"Conversations with Friends" is based on the 2017 book by Sally Rooney, author of "Normal People." In the series, Alwyn plays Nick, a married actor who enters into on a complicated affair with a 21-year-old college student.

Joe Alwyn plays Nick in "Conversations with Friends," who has a relationship with Frances, played by Alison Oliver. Enda Bowe / Hulu

In advance of the show's premiere in May, Alwyn has made several comments about his private relationship with Swift. In regards to his own thoughts on an open relationship, a theme explored in the show, Alwyn said: “I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship."

While fans don't know much about Swift's relationship, the 32-year-old singer has opened up in the past about his role in encouraging her to speak out about politics and about their shared musical interests. Alwyn co-wrote several songs on her albums "Folklore" and "Evermore" under the pseudonym William Bowery.