Joe Alwyn shares rare comment on why his relationship with Taylor Swift is so private

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2016, but much of their relationship has been kept under wraps — and for good reason.

In a recent interview with Elle UK, Alwyn revealed that he still grapples with how society celebrates sharing personal details versus protecting them for oneself, telling the magazine, “It’s not really (because I) want to be guarded and private, it’s more a responses to something else.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn attend the British Vogue Fashion and Film party at Annabel's in on Feb. 10, 2019. Blitz Pictures / Shutterstock

“We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive… The more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken,” he added.

Alwyn will be starring in Hulu’s upcoming adaption of Sally Rooney’s debut novel “Conversations with Friends” which features a couple in an open relationship.

It’s rare that Alwyn and Swift comment publicly about one another—or even appear together in public — but last month, Deadline reported that the 31-year-old actor was asked if he has ever discussed an open relationship with Swift, to which he responded, “I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship.”

Swift, 32, spoke about Alwyn last year when she shared that he helped her find her political voice when she made the decision to speak out around the 2018 midterm election and begin to take a stance politically, something that she steered clear from in the past.

In an email interview with Vanity Fair, writing in part, “As a country musician, I was always told it’s better to stay out of (politics). The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself.”

“I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend (actor Joe Alwyn), who supported me in speaking out,” she explained. “I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand. I’m proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time.”

In a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe, Swift made another rare comment about Alwyn, opening up about one of the things that the couple have in common: music.

“Joe and I really love sad songs,” Swift said to Lowe. “We’ve always bonded over music … we write the saddest songs. We just really love sad songs, what can I say?”

The actor even helped co-write some of the songs on Swift’s albums “Folklore” and “Evermore,” under the pseudonym William Bowery, which she confirmed in the Disney+ film “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.”