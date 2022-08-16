Jodie Sweetin couldn't help but feel the presence of her late TV dad Bob Saget when she tied the knot last month with Mescal Wasilewski — and it was all thanks to John Stamos.

The former "Full House" star, 40, told E!'s Daily Pop on Tuesday that Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, were about to leave their home to attend her wedding in Malibu, California, on July 30, when McHugh advised her husband to change his shirt.

Stamos grabbed another shirt from his closet, but realized once he got in the car that it was too big on him.

Jodie Sweetin opened up about the special way her TV dad Bob Saget's presence was felt at her wedding. Leon Bennett / WireImage

That's when it occurred to Stamos that he had grabbed a shirt of Saget's that the late comedian's wife, Kelly Rizzo, had given to him after the beloved comedian died in January at age 65.“It was this black button-up that, like, Bob would always wear. Bob always had a black button-up on,” Sweetin explained. “It was Bob’s shirt.”

Stamos showed up to the ceremony wearing Saget's shirt and he made sure Sweetin knew it.

“So, Bob was there in his weird little way,” said Sweetin.

When she learned that Stamos was dressed in Saget’s shirt, the “Just Swipe” star was overcome with emotion.

“I hugged John and then I, like, kissed the shirt and I was like, ‘Bob’s here too,’” she said, adding that Stamos told her, "‘I have to tell you, like, Bob had to be here. He just had to be here for this.’”

Having Rizzo there, too, was “really special,” she added.

Stamos wasn't the only "Full House" alum to attend the couple's nuptials — Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber were there, too, along with Jeff Franklin, who created and produced the series.

Sweetin raved about her wedding, calling it “the perfect day.”

“(Wasilewski) and I connected,” she gushed. “It was so special. Our actual ceremony was so perfect and beautiful.”

After Sweetin shared pics from her wedding on Instagram, Rizzo commented to let her know how much the day meant to her, too.

“What an honor it was to be there and celebrate your love,” wrote Rizzo. “I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much.”