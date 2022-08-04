Jo Koy shares refreshing comments about staying friends with exes after Chelsea Handler split

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy may have recently broken up, but their friendship is still going strong.

“Her and I have been friends forever, and it’s just like, we’re at that stage where we just realized that being friends is best,” Koy said Thursday during a visit to the 3rd hour of TODAY.

Koy and Handler, seen here in 2021, went public with their relationship last September before calling it quits in July 2022. Rich Polk / E! Entertainment / NBCU

Koy, 51, and Handler, 47, announced their split last month after nearly a year of dating, but it sounds like there’s still plenty of respect between them.

“Just because it’s a breakup doesn’t mean we have to, like, hate. It doesn’t even make sense!” Koy said. “We were friends before this, so we’re always going to be friends.”

He added that he's also still "best friends" with his son's mom and that they're neighbors.

Handler shared the news of their breakup on Instagram in July. In her heartfelt post, she said Koy’s love has been “one of the greatest gifts” of her life, and shared her optimism for the future.

“This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun,” she wrote in the caption.

Handler and Koy are still good friends. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

She also urged people to go see Koy’s upcoming comedy, “Easter Sunday,” which is breaking ground with its all-Filipino cast.

Shortly after announcing her split from Koy, Handler shared that her experiences in therapy have given her a “toolkit” for dealing with difficult feelings.

One key way of coping has been allowing herself to fully feel her pain.

“Knowing that when you’re in pain to sit with it, not to go away or take an edible, even though I always love edibles, not to try to numb your pain is what I’ve learned,” she told Glennon Doyle on the podcast “We Can Do Hard Things” in July. “That is the best way to get through grief in a responsible and healthy way where it’s not going to sneak up on you later.”

She added that she still believes her “person is coming.”

“Whether that is Jo Koy at a certain time or if it’s not, I accept that,” she said.