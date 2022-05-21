Hilarious Judy Garland impersonation on 'Drag Race All Stars' goes viral

The Snatch Game may be the hardest challenge drag queens on "RuPaul's Drag Race" have to overcome during each season. It's a battle royale that tests each competitors creativity, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the bunch.

Fans of the franchise were elated when the second episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" season seven — that premiered on Friday — featured the faux game show, that has queens impersonate famous non-fictional characters.

Jinkx Monsoon as Judy Garland.

But since this edition of "All Stars" features all former winners, RuPaul and producers upped the ante by making queens take on two characters instead of just one.

Jinkx Monsoon — who won the Snatch Game on season five of "Drag Race" with Edie Beale of "Grey Gardens" fame — was already a shoe-in to do well, but no fan could expect the hilarity that would ensue when she stepped into the pumps of Natasha Lyonne and later, Judy Garland.

Monsoon's impersonation of Lyonne was spot-on, but her take on Garland was especially unique, with the performer even taking classic RuPaul songs and giving them the diva flair of the late Hollywood icon.

Like the pro-comic she is, Monsoon also delivered a joke based on a moment from a season five episode of "Drag Race" when a gay veteran shared an anecdote about Garland, who died in 1969 of a drug overdose.

Twitter exploded with fan reactions praising Monsoon for the pitch-perfect impression, saying producers should just give her the crown for that alone.

This season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” features all winners from previous seasons of the VH1-hit reality franchise. Streaming on Paramount+, eight queens are competing for the coveted “Queen of All Queens” title and a $200,000 cash prize as well.

Queens won't be eliminated every week, instead staying in the competition until the very end, vying for "Legendary Legend" badges along the way. New episodes drop each week on Friday.