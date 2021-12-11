Jinger Vuolo speaks out following brother Josh Duggar's guilty verdict

Jinger Vuolo is speaking out about her brother Josh Duggar was found guilty Thursday of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images.

In an Instagram post Friday, Vuolo, who is married to Jeremy Vuolo, wrote, "We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children."

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo at the special screening Of Discovery's "Serengeti" in Beverly Hills, California on July 23, 2019. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Vuolo noted that she's grateful her brother's actions have come to light. "We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case.

“We are grateful for justice,” the “19 Kids and Counting” star added. “We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged."

Vuolo isn't the only one who has spoken out since the guilty verdict came down for Josh Duggar. Their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have as well.

“This entire ordeal has been very grievous,” the couple said in a statement shortly after Josh was found guilty. “Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM (child sex abuse material).”

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support,” they continued. “As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”

Josh Duggar has been married to Anna Duggar since 2008 and the couple have six children: Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 2.

Josh Duggar is now awaiting sentencing and faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

Jana Duggar, a younger sister of Josh Duggar and Jinger Vuolo, has also been in the spotlight this week after she was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in September in a separate case that does not appear to be related to her brother's case.

The “Growing Up Duggar” co-author, 31, would face up to three months in prison and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted.