Jill Martin shares why fiancé left her before they got re-engaged

Jill Martin just revealed the reason behind her 2020 breakup with her fiancé, Erik Brooks.

The TODAY lifestyle and commerce contributor, who reunited with Brooks in November 2021, looks back on their split and renewed romance in her new TODAY All Day special, “The New Rules for Finding Love.”

Like many couples, Martin and Brooks began arguing a lot before calling it quits, and the 45-year-old said they were “fighting all the time” at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I was not picking my battles — and I’m not blaming myself, OK? But my stuff at that time and his stuff did not match up, and I wasn’t willing to change the way I reacted to the stuff, my strategy, to accommodate,” she told digital creator Christina “Tinx” Najjar and relationship expert Tracy McMillan.

Martin never expected that it would actually lead to a breakup, but it did.

“So he basically said things like, ‘This is not going to work. This is not going to work.’ And I was like, ‘He’ll never leave me,'” Martin said.

When Brooks told Martin that he simply couldn't fight anymore, she warned him that if he left her they would be done for good.

“I said, ‘If you walk out this door, we will never speak again,’” she recalled.

"And I was really bad for a really long time. It caused me to re-evaluate what was important to me,” she said.

After a year of soul searching and changing the way she reacted to negativity, Martin realized that she was ready to give the relationship another try and called him.

"Eric has not changed. He says he has, but he hasn't," she said. "I have changed and I am so grateful that I was given the other opportunity to (grow and change.)"

Watch “The New Rules for Finding Love” on TODAY All Day April 4 at 7 p.m. ET.