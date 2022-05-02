Jessica Simpson shares pic ‘all glammed up’ with sister Ashlee for moms night out

Talk about a fun girls night out!

Jessica Simpson and her sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, took a well-deserved break from work and kids over the weekend, and it looks like they had an absolute blast.

Simpson, 41, shared a photo of their moms night out on her Instagram page, and the sisters look so much alike in the gorgeous snapshot.

“Got glammed up with my ride or die last night. Ash and I each have 3 kiddos and danced like we were in our 20’s again 🙌🏼🙌🏼 So. Much. Fun…Sister Pride 💚💚,” she captioned the post.

Simpson looked stunning in a brown bodycon dress with crisscross detailing at the neckline and wore her hair in beachy waves.

Simpson Ross also looked beautiful in a pale pink blazer worn over a black ensemble and a fishtail braid.

The siblings already resemble each other, but only added to their look-alike nature by sporting similar oversized gold hoop earrings and bronzed makeup.

The comments section was flooded with love for the sisters, and many fans noted that the two were totally twinning. "You even do the same pose!" one wrote.

Another commented, "You girls look like you’re in your 20s now. Gorgeous!"

Simpson Ross, 37, posted the same photo on her own Instagram page and captioned the post, "Sisters night out on the town! ❤️."

Both ladies are busy moms with three children each. Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, share daughter Maxwell, 10, son Ace, 8, and daughter Birdie, 3.

Simpson Ross shares one child with ex Pete Wentz — a 13-year-old son named Bronx — and two with her husband, Evan Ross — a 6-year-old daughter named Jagger and 1-year-old son named Ziggy.

In 2020, Simpson Ross shared a sweet photo of three generations of female family members at her baby shower. In the shot, the expectant mother posed with her daughter, sister, two nieces and mom.

Simpson Ross captioned the post: “I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy! Not long now!”