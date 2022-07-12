Jessica Simpson is celebrating a woman she has a lot of respect and admiration for — herself.

The entertainer and entrepreneur turned 42 Sunday, and the very next day, she took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a stunning photo and an empowering message of self-love.

“Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart,” Simpson wrote alongside a photo of her bathed in moonlight as she poses confidently in a little black dress. "I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE."

That determined patience has served her well in recent years as she’s focused on living her best life, even giving up alcohol and shedding 100 pounds.

"I know myself and I do love her very much," Simpson continued. "I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend."

That inspiring perspective wasn't all she shared.

Jessica Simpson blows out the candle on one of her birthday cakes. jessicasimpson via Instagram

Photos posted to her Instagram story gave her fans and followers a peek at the two birthday cakes she enjoyed during her celebration of self.

Simpson enjoys another sweet treat in honor of her big day. jessicasimpson via Instagram

But those confections weren't the sweetest treats she received on her birthday.

Another photo from the mother of three showed off a precious present from one of her children.

jessicasimpson via Instagram

Ace, the 9-year-old son Simpson shares with husband Eric Johnson, dressed up in a cardboard and foam contraption that resembled a robot, and he wore a sign attached to himself that served as a card.

"To Mom from Ace," the sign read, "I love you so much."

He drew a large heart at the bottom of the message, and in the top corner, he added, "Best mom ever in the world."

It's hard to imagine any other gift topping the sentiment that one packed. But when it comes to the year ahead, Simpson is ready for whatever gifts or experiences come her way.

"Ok ✨42✨ time to Rock ‘n’ Roll 💫⭐️🎬🎭🎤👠👖📺📖📚📝🧎🏼‍♀️💙💛💚💜🚀," she wrote as she closed out her birthday post with enthusiasm and a string of personally relevant emoji.