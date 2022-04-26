Ahead of celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Justin Timberlake in October, Jessica Biel is opening up about their nearly decade-long commitment to each other.

Biel, 40, spoke to Access Hollywood about married life with Timberlake while promoting her upcoming Hulu miniseries, “Candy.”

When asked about the upcoming anniversary, she replied, “I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life.’”

She added, “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

Timberlake, 41, and Biel started dating in 2007 before they eventually tied the knot at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy, in 2012.

Their “first dance” song at their wedding was “A Song For You,” which was originally written by Leon Russell before being covered by artists like Donny Hathaway and Ray Charles.

For the couple’s fifth-anniversary in 2017, Timberlake posted a video on Instagram of him crooning along to the romantic tune. In the caption, he included a message to his wife that said, “You have taught me so much about what a true love means.”

He referenced the song’s heartfelt lyrics and added, “I can’t put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so… ‘Listen to the melody ‘cause my love is in there hiding…’”

But in 2019, Timberlake made headlines after Britain’s Sun newspaper released photos and video of the singer holding hands with his “Palmer” co-star Alisha Wainwright. A few pictures also showed Wainwright with her hand on his knee.

After the images were dissected on social media, Timberlake made a public apology on Instagram to Biel.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he began. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.”

He continued, “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Biel and Timberlake stayed together. Now, years in, they still gush about their love for each other on social media.

In January, Biel celebrated Timberlake’s 41st birthday by sharing a photo on Instagram of them embracing while wearing some ‘80s-style clothing.

“Happy birthday, 80s baby,” she wrote in the caption.

Last month, the former “Sinner” star turned 40 and she shared how grateful she felt for welcoming in another year with her husband and children, 7-year-old son Silas and 2-year-old son Phineas.

She uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram that included photos of her boys, her birthday cake and a throwback snap of her with Timberlake.

“Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo,” she said on Instagram. “Now celebrating 40 with my two other favorite guys on the planet. Love you family.”