Jesse Tyler Ferguson had a surprise run-in with ‘Modern Family’ co-star on the street

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is still a family man at heart.

The "Modern Family" alum, 46, got a happy surprise recently when he bumped into his former co-star, Nolan Gould, in New York City.

Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett on the long-running sitcom, shared pics from the impromptu encounter Friday on Instagram. One snap showed the Tony Award winner sharing a sweet embrace with Gould, 23, who played his onscreen nephew Luke Dunphy.

"Ran into my tv nephew @nolangould on the streets of nyc after not seeing him for over two years!" wrote Ferguson, who jokingly added, "Just like real family he didn’t call to tell me he was in town."

The surprise run-in with Gould comes just months after Ferguson reunited with former co-stars Eric Stonestreet and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

In March, Stonestreet, 50 — who played Mitchell's husband, Cameron Tucker — spent time with Ferguson in New York City, sharing several cute videos and photos from their reunion in a slideshow on Instagram.

“A meet cute two years in the making. Missed this guy a lot. Love you @jessetyler,” Stonestreet captioned the collection.

In one of the videos in the gallery, the actors are seen sharing a meaningful embrace. “It’s been two years,” Stonestreet wails.

In another clip, presumably filmed from inside a car the duo were riding in, Stonestreet can be heard yelling to people on the street, “Hey, that’s the red-headed guy from ‘Modern Family’!” a repeat of a silly prank he pulled on Ferguson back in 2013.

In January, Ferguson reunited with Anderson-Emmons, who played Mitchell and Cam's daughter, Lily, on the sitcom, which aired from September 2009 until April 2020 on ABC.

The co-stars snapped a pic at the Ahmanson Theatre where they saw a performance of the coming-of-age musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.”

In the photo, the actors pose with their arms wrapped around each other. "Father daughter date night!" Ferguson captioned it.

The theater-loving duo reunited at the same venue during the holidays to catch “A Christmas Carol” together.

Ferguson used the same “father daughter date night,” caption on a pic from that night out too, this time adding the hashtag #theygrowupsofast.

Anderson-Emmons commented to tell her TV dad, “So nice seeing you Jessie!!"