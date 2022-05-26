J. Lo pays tribute to former co-star Ray Liotta: ‘Tough guy who was all mushy on the inside’

Jennifer Lopez is remembering her "Shades of Blue" co-star Ray Liotta.

Lopez paid tribute to Liotta, whose death at age 67 was confirmed to NBC News on Thursday, calling the "Goodfellas" star "the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside" in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella," Lopez, 52, wrote alongside several images and a video of the pair that she posted on Thursday.

She went on to say that she and Liotta shared "some intense moments" while working together on the NBC police drama.

"When I first heard he took the job on Shades of Blue, I was thrilled, and the first time we walked on set to do our first scene together there was an electric spark and a mutual respect and we both knew this was going to be good," wrote Lopez. "We enjoyed doing our scenes together and I felt lucky to have him there to work with and learn from.

"Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest and so very emotional. Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly," she continued.

Lopez added, "We lost a great today," before sending condolences to Liotta's daughter, Karsen, and other members of his family.

Jennifer Allen, Liotta’s publicist, told NBC News on Thursday that the Emmy Award-winning actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie, “Dangerous Waters.” His fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was with him while he was filming.

Allen said there was nothing suspicious about Liotta's death, and no foul play is suspected.

Liotta's "Goodfellas" co-stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco also paid tribute to the late actor on Thursday.

“I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace,” De Niro said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

In his own statement to NBC News, Pesci said, “God is a Goodfella and so is Ray.”

Bracco tweeted about Liotta's death, writing, “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray."

She added, "I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same… Ray Liotta.”