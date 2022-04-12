Jennifer Lopez is sharing intimate details about Ben Affleck’s “romantic” proposal.

The “Marry Me” star and the 49-year-old actor got engaged last week, almost 20 years after they called off their first engagement. In a new video and post, sent to her On the JLo subscribers, Lopez, 52, excitingly recalled the moment Affleck asked her to marry her.

The video begins with Lopez saying she wants to share a “special and very personal story,” before happily shouting, “I’m engaged!”

“It was totally unexpected. My love came in, Ben came in, and he got down on one knee and he said some things that I’ll never forget. And then he pulled out a ring and said, ‘Will you marry me?’” she recalled. “And it was the most perfect moment.”

Showing off her green diamond ring, the entertainer explained that green is her favorite and lucky color. She added that it “means so much when somebody really thinks about you, loves you and sees you.”

“I’m feeling so lucky. It’s not often you get a second chance at true love. We feel very lucky,” she continued, before saying “I love you” to Affleck who was off camera. The actor can be heard saying, “I love you too.”

Additionally in her accompanying post, Lopez further elaborated on the proposal, which happened while she was in the bathtub.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

She added that she “was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole.”

“It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other,” Lopez continued. “Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

She concluded by once again noting how green will now always be her lucky color.

Lopez announced her and Affleck’s engagement on April 8 on her fan website. While she didn’t explicitly say she was engaged at the time, she showed off her stunning engagement ring and added a ring emoji to her Twitter username.

Lopez and Affleck, known as “Bennifer,” met on the set of their movie “Gigli” in 2002. They got engaged in November 2002. After postponing their 2003 wedding due to “excessive media attention,” they officially split in 2004.

The two rekindled their romance in 2021, after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. While they remained quiet about their romance, Lopez later went Instagram official, sharing a photo of the two together on her birthday and attending each other’s movie premieres.

Lopez is mother to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony. Affleck shares daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

