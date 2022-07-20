J. Lo predicted where she and Ben Affleck would get married — 20 years ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck really have come full circle!

In a resurfaced clip from Lopez’s 2002 appearance on MTV’s “TRL,” Lopez, 52, correctly predicted where she and her then-fiancé would one day get married.

“Vegas!” she said with a laugh, after 'TRL' host and future TODAY co-host Carson Daly asked if there was “a deserted enough island” to keep their nuptials private.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” she said in the throwback clip about their wedding plans, “but whatever it is, if our families are not here, we’ll both be in a lot of trouble.”

Even in 2002, Lopez somehow knew she and Affleck would one day tie the knot in Vegas! KMazur / WireImage

J.Lo may have only been joking about the Vegas wedding at the time, but she was clearly onto something, because nearly two decades later, she and Affleck tied the knot in Sin City.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” she wrote in a sweet message about their wedding earlier this month. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

Lopez also said that she and Affleck, 49, waited in line with four other couples for their marriage license, and called it “was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

Lopez shared sweet photos from her Vegas wedding to Affleck. Jennifer Lopez

Bennifer’s happily ever after has been about two decades in the making. The couple originally got engaged in 2003 before parting ways in 2004.

They each went on to marry and have children with other people. Affleck was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Meanwhile, Lopez has two children, 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, from her former marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

The couple eventually rekindled their romance, going public with their relationship last July — and they delighted fans when they revealed they had tied the knot at last in an intimate Vegas ceremony.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient,” Lopez said in her recent message to fans about their wedding. “Twenty years patient.”

